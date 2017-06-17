Youth succumbs to injuries in hospital

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a youth who received grievous injuries after Indian paramilitary personnel fired on protesters in Rangreth area of Srinagar, last evening, has succumbed to his injuries.

The youth identified as Naseer Ahmad, a resident of Bandipore, was hit by a bullet in left side of his chest after Indian paramilitary personnel opened fire on protesters in Rangreth area of Srinagar on Thursday evening. He succumbed to his injuries at the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the martyred youth at his native Ashtengoo area in Bandipora. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Naseer Ahmad was laid to rest in the local graveyard amid sobs.—KMS