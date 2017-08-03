Youth slaughters in IOK become Indian routine

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Secretary General of Kashmir Peace Institute (KPI) Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has called the attention of the civilized world towards the youth slaughters going on in India-occupied Kashmir, saying that instead of fulfilling the plebiscite promises made to the world, Pakistan and to the Kashmiris, New Delhi is eliminating the struggling youth systematically.

Replying questions from Kashmiri youth here on Wednesday the Secretary General said that Kashmir has assumed an explosive situation and it can ruin the whole region if the unsettlement of Kashmir dispute persists. India is wholly responsible for Kashmir flare-up. Daily mothers and sisters and fathers are being deprived from their young sons by the occupying Indian forces.

He said that it was against the principles of the UN Charter to deploy that much armed forces in a conflict zone like Kashmir. Over 800,000 Indian troops are deployed in Kashmir, he pointed out, saying that New Delhi perhaps wants to disrupt CPEC by extending the conflictual situation of Kashmir to other zones in the region.

He asked the youth to spread awareness about Kashmir throughout the world as younger leaderships across the globe do not know of the creation of Kashmir dispute by India. You should also compile figures of those who have been killed by the Indian forces in Held Kashmir and put that up to the members of the United Nations by emails. You should also carry Kashmiri sacrificial graphs on your letter pads. AJK government should print those graphs on their official stationary, he added.

He said that the Secretary General of the UNO Mr Antonio Guterres wants a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute and has underlined thice the urgency for UN-directed solution.