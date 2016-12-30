Youth should make Quaid as role model: Nadeem

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

It was the dream of Quaid-i-Azam that rule of law will prevail in Pakistan and the solution to all the problems of Pakistan was in following that golden principle of Quaid: Unity, Faith and Discipline’.

This was stated by Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare while, addressing a seminar in connection with the celebration of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday.

The seminar was organized under special direction of Minister of State, Capital Administration and Development Division Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch, titled ‘Quaid’s Pakistan and Our Social Responsibilities’.

Prof Dr. Naheed Zia, Acting Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, was the chief guest. Representatives of the civil society, NGOs, students, intellectuals, prominent senior citizens and other stakeholders attended the seminar.

In his presidential address Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, said, ‘Youth should make the Quaid their role model. It is a fact that Pakistan is the result of Quaid’s efforts. No doubt, he was a great politician, statesman and advocate. His concrete determination, character and strenuous efforts turned the dream of Dr. Allama Iqbal into reality and achieved a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.’

Other prominent speakers, Prof Naeem Qasim, Dr. Akhtar Sindho and Prof Ehsan Akbar in their speeches paid tribute to the magnanimous leadership of the Quaid. He wanted to make Pakistan, a welfare state where opportunities of employment, education and health facilities will be available for everyone, they said.

Chief guest Prof Dr. Naheed Zia, Acting Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University, said that the Quaid infused a spirit of freedom in the youth. ‘The people of Pakistan should work with full dedication and devotion so that Quaid’s dream of a welfare state may become a reality,’ she said.