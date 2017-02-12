Youth shot dead, 3 scorched after CNG cylinder blast

Ghotki

At least three people were scorched where a passenger van caught fire after CNG cylinder blast here on Sunday. Police said that CNG cylinder of a passenger went off with big bang near Murid Shakh locality of Obaro in district Ghotki and the vehicle caught fire.

Three passengers travelling in the van were scorched in the incident and rushed to hospital for treatment. In Faisalabad armed men gunned down a youth over personnel grudge and escaped the scene of crime here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that armed men sprayed bullets at 20-year youth at Satiana Road in Faisalabad killing him on the spot.

The murderers fled from the scene of crime and the body was shifted hospital for postmortem. The deceased used you supply clean drinking water in the houses of the locality.

Police said that the incident was outcome of personal grudge, a case has been registered against the culprits and raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, two people were injured in armed clash between two groups over financial dispute here on Sunday.—INP