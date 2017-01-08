Youth sacrificing to end oppression: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Senior Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday paid glowing tributes to Muzaffar Ahmad Naikoo saying Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their lives for a pious cause of setting their nation free from the clutches of oppression, suppression and occupation.

Mirwaiz also paid tributes to the ‘Sopore Martyrs’ of January 6,1993 saying that on this day the government forces set the north Kashmir’s township ablaze and killed 57 innocent civilians besides setting hundreds of homes on fire. He said three years before the Sopore massacre, the government forces had, on May 21, 1990 unleashed a reign of terror by firing on the mourners of Kashmir’s top religious and political leader Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq killing 70 persons and critically injuring dozens of others, leaving them maimed for their lives.—KR