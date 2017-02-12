‘Youth sacrificing precious lives for sacred cause’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and Chairman of his forum, Mirwaiz Umar have paid glowing tributes to martyred Kashmiri youth in Kulgam, saying the youth are sacrificing their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is a cherished and patriotic mission and these youths are putting a huge responsibility on our shoulders. We are duty bound to carry their mission to its logical end.” He said the people of Kashmir are not war mongers, but through peaceful means urging India and the world community to fulfill their pledge and resolve the political future of the territory.

Blaming India for its stubbornness and egoistic approach, Syed Ali Gilani said precious lives are being lost and forced occupation is the root cause of all bloodshed in state. He said those who strive for a scared cause, never die, however, achieve an eternal life and find place in history. “They are sacrificing their lives for our future and their sacrifices won’t go waste or unnoticed”, said he.

The APHC Chairman urged Indian authorities to desist from their rigid and stubborn approach. He asked Indian authorities to stop from creating hurdles and urged to resolve Kashmir dispute through peaceful means. It will prove a positive step for India as well as people of Jammu & Kashmir, he maintained.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his statement said that people of the territory were giving sacrifices for right to self-determination. He criticized India for turning a deaf ear to the genuine demands of the Kashmiri people.—KMS