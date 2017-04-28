Youth play very important role in development of a nation: Tariq

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary Thursday said if a competition was held among political parties on the basis of performance then Pakistan will come out as the Asian Giant. Speaking at Prime Minister Laptop Distribution Scheme here at Islamabad Model Post Graduate College of Commerce H-8/4, he said political parties’ representatives who are protecting their parties in talk shows should avoid leg pulling and concentrate on country’s progress and prosperity.

“All political parties have one aim which was development and growth of the country but every party has different ways of approaching their aim,” he remarked.

The minister said youth play a very important role in development of a nation. “Pakistan’s 52 percent population is youth and they will strengthen the country as was dreamt by founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama Iqbal.

Refering to students of Islamabad Model Post Graduate College of Commerce (IMPGCC), the minister said he sees leadership in them. “Technology has provided them with best opportunity for grooming in this era,” he said. “Nowadays we see spies being caught from our country or some anti-state elements are being held as country’s enemies don’t want to see Pakistan as a prosperous and flourishing country,” he said.

After taking charge as minister CADD, he said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif directed him to make federal capital educational institutions as a role model for all provinces.

“The governmnet was trying its level best to upgrade all educational institutions of the capital shortly and also providing training to the teachers,” he said. The minister said the governmnet was also starting Montessori’s in all educational institutions and the study was free from Montessori to metric. “We will also provide uniforms free of cost in the institutitions,” he said.

Tariq Fazal promised one government school bus would be given to IMPGCC college, adding that he will try his best to provide two buses to IMPGCC. “The up gradation and reformation of college building would also be started soon.” The minister appriciated the efforts of the government’s vision to make Pakistan a developed country. At the end, Tariq Fazal distributed laptops among students and adminsitration of the college presented shield to the minister.

Atta Muhammad Marwat Principal IMPGCC and Hasnat Qureshi Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) were also present on the occasion.