Youth kills teenage sister for honour

Staff Reporter

A pitiless youth gunned down his teenager sister for honour here on Monday and escaped the scene.

Police said that the accused who was suspicion about character of his younger sister after exchange of hot words opened straight fire at her in Banaras Pathan Colony in Karachi.

The girl died on the spot in the firing of brother and the murder fled after committing the murder. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the accused started raids for his arrest.