Youth giving blood for sacred cause: Hurriyat

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum and other Hurriyet leaders and organizations continued to pay tributes to Sabzar Ahmed Butt, Faizan Ahmed and other youth martyred by Indian troops on Saturday saying that these youth spilled their blood for the sacred cause of freedom.

A spokesperson for the Hurriyet forum in a statement issued in Srinagar, said, “The people of Kashmir owe a lot to these martyrs and are duty bound to take their mission to its logical conclusion”. The spokesman also termed the killing of a civilian in Tral as a target killing. He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The statement said the continuous bloodshed was the fallout of lingering Kashmir dispute and it was the responsibility of the international community, especially the United Nations and the United States to build pressure on India to take concrete steps to resolve the dispute once and for all. The spokesman termed the house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Gilani and arrest of Muhammad Yasin Malik as the worst form of state repression. He also condemned the house arrest of Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Advocate Shahidul Islam and arrest of Hilal Ahmed War.

Meanwhile, Dukhtaran-e-Millat in a statement said that the martyrdom of these Mujahideen was a great loss to the Kashmiri people.—KMS