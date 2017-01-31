Youth future hope, need to discharge full onus: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

An interactive session of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) Youth Wing was held Tuesday here at party headquarters Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal which was chaired by its chief and Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq.

As per a statement issued here, Mirwaiz while addressing the session said the youth of a nation are its future and the density of a nation depends on them. “Since 1931, people of our nation are engaged in a political struggle for the right to decide their political destiny and it is the youth of each generation since then who have been the forerunners and agents of our struggle and constantly striving for the achievement of this fundamental right and bearing its maximum brunt.”

“First under the banner of Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference and leadership of Mohajir-e-Millat, Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Yousuf Shah and who was exiled to Pakistan in 1947 and then under the dynamic leadership of Shaheed-Millat Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq, who carried it forward since the Moi-e-Muqadas agitation of 1962 by launching the Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) till his martyrdom in 1990 , both the leadership and people especially the youth have kept their commitment to the goal and made great sacrifices for it. It is our responsibility and duty to carry forward their mission and work towards the resolution of the dispute,” he added.

Mirwaiz said as people’s demand for their fundamental right gets more and more shrill, the “assault against us by our subjugators also gets harsher”. “We are challenged from all sides – through machinations of changing our demographic composition by settling outsiders in the name of sainiks, WP refugees, and others or through exploiting our natural resources of water or through constantly eroding the Article 370 or through legal recourse of using their judiciary to push us further to take over our territory and integrate us into mainland India. All this is done through ‘democratically’ selected collaborators who unfortunately are from us,” he said.

The Hurriyat (M) chairman there is a concerted effort to undermine our institutions and centers of identity foremost among them being the central Jamia Masjid which has remained a politico-religious centre for Kashmir for centuries highlighting the people’s aspirations.

“In such a challenging political situation and under such odds, the responsibility of AAC, being one of the founders of the people’s resistance struggle, and AAC Youth was all the more pressing. Youngsters need to come forward to shoulder these responsibilities and make the organisation stronger at all levels by their selfless participation and support,” he urged.

Mirwaiz also paid tributes to youth for “sacrifices, valour and consistency shown by them during the past several months of the ongoing resistance movement”. “It is because of their sacrifices that the freedom struggle is recognised world over and Government of India is under pressure to resolve the Kashmir dispute while the international community had also understood the importance of its resolution for real peace and development of South Asia.”

Appealing people in general and youth in particular to make all the programmes of the unified resistance leadership successful, Mirwaiz said their support and coordination was necessary for ensuring the nation gets its right to self-determination for which tens of thousands of people had offered sacrifices of their lives.

On the occasion, AAC Youth leader Mustaq Ahmad Sofi welcomed and thanked the delegates and others who attended the programme.—KR