Youth empowerment is a beneficial investment: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that more than 60 percent population of Pakistan consists of the youth and added that they are our precious asset and provision of resources for youth empowerment is a beneficial investment to secure the bright future of the country.

The youth are a symbol of bright future and the nation has attached high hopes with its brilliant and talented youth.

In his message on the occasion of International Day of the Youth, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps for youth empowerment and their welfare.

He said that the purpose of celebration of this day is to highlight the adoption of steps so that the youth could fully utilize their potential along with ensuring the solution of their problems so that they could be included in the national mainstream.

He said that the talented youth of Pakistan has proved its mettle in every field and the government is giving special attention to improve their skills. Serious efforts are being made for the solution of problems of the youth at every level, he added.

He said that educational stipends have been given to thousands of low income families from Punjab Educational Endowment Fund so that their children could study without being burdened.

Similarly, soft loans worth billions of rupees have been distributed in the jobless youth to economically empower them and a project of financial support has also been started so that the needy youth having necessary technical skills could start their own business.

He vowed to change the destiny of the nation by giving latest knowledge to the youth and said that the dream of national development will be materialized by empowering the youth.

He said that there is a need that the youth should collectively work for the country as Pakistan is going through an important phase of its history.

He further said that we should reiterate our commitment today that an effective policy would be evolved to enhance the abilities of the youth in accordance with the needs of the modern times.