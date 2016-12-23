Youth display talent in Taekwondo C’ship

Sports Reporter

Rawalpindi

Players from Rawalpindi, Wah Cantt , Islamabad and girls belonging to different colleges participated in Taekwondo Championship performing different kinds of self defensive techniques and kicks.

The taekwondo championship, organised by President of Rawalpindi Taekwondo Federation Prof Maryam and General Secretary Kashif Javed Chauhan, was dedicated to martyrs of Peshawar Army Public School’s teachers and students.

The fights held at Mini Sports Complex, Liaquat Bagh, here was won by Mohammad Amir, Faraz Ahmed, Hamza, Nouman, and Maria, Sarah, Fatima, Anaya, Beenish and Zoha.

The fights were conducted in two phases; in the first phase girls showed their talent and in the second phase boys mesmerised the audience. The fights were supervised by national referee Mr sohail. During the fights Abid Jani and kashif Javaid Chauhan exhibited nunchaku skills; how to use it to defend oneself and performed a lot of feat to encourage the participants.

Later, Prof Maryam, President of International Taekwondo Federation of Islambad and Director Taekwondo Coordination of Pakistan Rashid malik, General Secretary Boxing Association, Rawalpindi, Abdul Jabbar Pal and Kashif Javed Chauhan awarded trophies and appreciation shields among the winner players and their coaches.

Rashid Malik, addressing on the occasion said, it was a good effort to promote healthy activities in our region, and these types of activities should be organised throughout the country to build a healthy nation.