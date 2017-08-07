Youth dies in road accident

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A youth died in road accident on Sunday when his speedy motorbike slipped down at Sialkot-Daska road. According to Rescue 1122, a youth, Ahmed Khan (24) on his way back to home while riding a motorbike at Sialkot-Daska Road. Suddenly, his motorbike slipped down due to over speed. As a result, he received severe head injuries.

A teenager on Sunday died due to snake-biting in the village of Border area Durgaal. According to locals, A 14 year old Student Mohiuddin S/o Muhammad Khan was sleeping at his house located Village Durgaal in the limt on Sabiz Pir Police station when a snake bites him. As a result, he died on the spot.