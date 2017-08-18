Youth dies of Naegleria fowleri

Staff Reporter

A youth died of Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the ‘brain-eating’ amoeba, in a private hospital here on Thursday.

Sindh Health Department sources said, 20-year-old youth, Abdullah Ahmad, who was under treatment in a private hospital, died of brain-eating Naegleria fowleri. With the recent death, the toll in the Sindh province due to Naegleria fowleri in the ongoing year has climbed to five.

Health experts said Naegleria fowleri is a brain-eating amoeba that enters through a person’s nose and starts consuming brain tissue. The amoeba loves warm water and can survive in temperatures as high as 46 degrees.