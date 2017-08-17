Youth development, research institute to be set up

City Reporter

An institute of youth development and research would be set for grooming the youth at national level.

This was announced by the Chancellor of the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar, on the occasion of the 70th Independence Day anniversary.

The day was celebrated with traditional zeal and glowing tributes were paid to the people who sacrificed their lives during struggle for having an independent homeland for Muslims to live with their distinct identity and complete freedom, an official of the institution said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said “It is with feelings of greatest happiness and emotion that we are celebrating Pakistan Independence Day with patriotic zest. It marks the fulfillment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which made great sacrifices in the history to have its homeland.”

He said that we should learn lesson from the actions and character of our national leaders and try to follow their footsteps. Nations face ups and down but only those nations emerge as hero who work with consistency.

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the great Muslim reformed, initiated the Aligarh Movement for Muslims of the Subcontinent to make them aware of the importance of scientific education and established Muhammadan Anglo Oriental College in 1875 which is now acknowledged as Aligarh Muslim University.