Youth delegation back home from China

Staff Reporter

The youth delegation has returned home after attending a three-weeks Sino-Pakistan Friendship Youth Summer Camp 2017 in China.

The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a reception. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Wang Ziahai, President PCJCCI said the camp had disseminated a harmonious message for the Pakistani and Chinese brethren.

He appreciated the cooperation of Chinese Overseas Exchange Association on this remarkable achievement and assured to facilitate exchange of similar delegation also in future.

He was confident that such cultural exchanges and tours will further solidify the spirit of Pak China friendship.

Later, Ms. Nuzhat Farooq, team leader of the summer camp told that Huawen had arranged very informative short courses, lectures and interesting activities for the campers like basic Chinese greetings, lecture about Qingdao Culture and Chinese Etiquettes, Handicrafts-Clay sculpture, Painting on Opera facial masks, Round Fan Painting, Rubik’s cube skills and dancing.