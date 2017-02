City Reporter

A youth committed suicide by hanging him with the ceiling fan of the house here on Tuesday.

Police said that 26-year-old youth hanged him to end his life in Sector G-7 of the federal capital, Islamabad.

Reasons behind the suicide of the youth could not be ascertained immediately, however, some sources termed it outcome of domestic disputes.

The police shifted the body to hospital for postmortem and after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.