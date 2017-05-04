Youth Chinese Test conducted at Roots Millennium Schools

Staff Reporter

CRI-Roots Confucius Classroom conducted Youth Chinese Test (YCT) at Roots Millennium Schools One World Campus E-11/4, Islamabad. As many as 15 Chinese Language Teachers from CRI-Roots Confucius Classroom supervised the YCT test.

Almost 326students from 17 different campuses of Roots Millennium Schools nationwide appeared in the Youth Chinese Test at One World Campus Islamabad.TheDuration of the test was two hours. CRI Teachers and the representative from China Radio InternationalMr. Chen appreciated the way the Youth Chinese Test was conducted.

YCT test is held three times in Pakistan so far, and around the world it is being organized by Confucius Institutes in more than 300 countries like USA, UK, France, Germany, etc.

This initiative has enabled the students to learn Mandarin Chinese Language and has helped them to explore China through Summer and Winter camp by CRI Confucius Classroom.

Speaking on the occasion, Roots Millennium Schools’ CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI said, “The youth on both sides of the border is untapped resource that needs to be utilized in the 21st century by eliminating the language barrier.