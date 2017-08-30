Youth biasedly deprived of applying to PSC notice

Srinagar

“We the KAS Mains 2016 aspirants are not able to pay fee and download application form on JKPSC website. Several KAS aspirants on Tuesday said that they were unable to download application forms from the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). “We the KAS Mains 2016 aspirants are not able to pay fee and download application form on JKPSC website. When we try to print out application form or fee challan the website shows “session time out”,” said an aspirant. “We have been calling on the JKPSC helpline number 0194-2310369 but no one is receiving our calls,” he said.—GK

