Youth be engaged in tourism promotional activities: MD

Staff Reporter

Pakistani youth must be motivated to visit tourist spots across the country, ultimately engaging them in tourism promotional activities. This was stated by Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) during a meeting with representatives of private schools at PTDC head office on Sunday.

He said that students of schools and colleges may be engaged in various outdoor learning experience which would not only provide tourism awareness but also an opportunity to enjoy fun and recreation, undergo competition and learn basic life-skills like confidence, problems solving, communication and creativity.

“We have planned to run double decker tourist buses for city tours at major cities in Pakistan through joint venture, he said. In first phase, busses will be operated in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and later other cities will be considered, he added.

Similarly, steam train safari from Peshawar to Landi Kotal will also be restarted. Approximately 30000 private schools are working in Pakistan where around 10 million children study. “We have requested PEMRA to produce a comprehensive documentary film for Pakistan with tourism perspective,” he added.

He said efforts are underway to launch an exclusive 24-hour Pakistan Travel and Tourism Channel. To engage youth of Pakistan, PTDC has launched Pakistan Tourism Friends Club members of which may avail exclusive discounts on PTDC facilities and transport, he added.

“We are also going to sign MoUs with the Punjab University, requesting them to introduce Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality to teach the subject of Tourism in B.S. Degree Programme’, he said. “We have also requested the Prime Minister to introduce the subject of Tourism in the curriculum/syllabus meant for schools, colleges and universities” he added.

MD PTDC said that PTDC will continue its efforts to promote tourism and adventure sports in the country, especially amongst students. PTDC is obtaining suggestion/feedback from tourists/ visitors for further improving services, he added. As the national tourism organization, PTDC efforts to promote and develop tourism, especially in mountain areas of Pakistan are fully known, he said.

He said PTDC has set up its resorts/motels in far-flung and remote mountain areas where public sector was shy to invest.