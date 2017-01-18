Yousaf in Saudi Arabia to discuss arrangements for Hajj-2017

Islamabad

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss arrangements for the Hajj- 2017.

The minister, during a nine-day visit from January 16 to 24, would hold meetings with his Saudi counterpart and other authorities, and discuss matters relating to Hajj for this year, official sources told APP Tuesday.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs Khalid Masood Chaudhry and Joint Secretary (Hajj), Tahir Ehsan are also accompanying the minister.

Recently, National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has appreciated the government for smooth and timely conduct of Hajj-2016, terming the pilgrimage arrangements ‘unprecedented.’

The committee meeting, chaired by Hafiz Abdul Kareem, in one voice had commended the government efforts for extending maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims here and during Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia.

The body was of the view that extensive arrangements were in place for accommodation, food, transportation, medical treatment and guidance of Pakistani Hujjaj at the holy land.

It had observed that the strategy of the Ministry of Religious Affairs to send 50 percent Hujjaj to Madina Airport and 50 percent to Jeddah airport and vice versa, had worked as the number of Hajj complaints remained at the lowest level.

“During the Hajj-2016, maximum facilities were provided to Hujjaj at the minimum package and its credit goes to the ministry, government and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,” it noted.

The committee had lauded the government that it under the able leadership of Prime Minister also got abolished Umra fee amounting to 2,000 Riyals and thanked the Saudi authorities in this regard.—APP