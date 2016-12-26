Yousaf, IIUI president discuss cooperation

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh discussed issues of mutual interest in a meeting at Faisal Masjid Campus of the university on Monday.

Matters pertaining to expanding mutual cooperation also came under discussion, while IIUI President hailed the services and facilities extended by the ministry to the pilgrims.

The Minister said that ministry will be found always available for the support of IIUI and joint projects for the dissemination of peace and Islam’s true message would be encouraged. On the occasion, Dr. Al-Draiweesh also presented publications of the varsity to the minister.

Earlier, Prayer for seeking rain (Namaz e Istisqa) was also offered at Faisal Masjid which was led by the Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh. It was also offered by Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Vice Presidents IIUI, Deans, faculty members and students of the university. After the prayer, Dr Al Draiweesh addressed the participants and urged them for prayers and Taqwa. He also prayed for peace and prosperity in the country.