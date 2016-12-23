Yousaf for allocating proper budget for maintenance of seminaries

Sophia Siddiqui

Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter Faith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, has called for allocation of proper budget and funds for upgradation and mainstreaming of religious seminaries.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday regarding National Action Plan, he said the government has constituted a ‘National Ulema and Mashaikh Council’ comprising of religious scholars from different school of thoughts for modernizing seminaries’ syllabus and education system.

Sardar Yousaf said the process of registration of seminaries should be simple and easy, adding funds should be allocated for madaras in budget for the upgradation of its educational system. Minister of State for Interior Baligur Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Baligh Rehman said the government is taking steps for geo mapping of seminaries and raising standard of education of seminaries

The Minister of State said registration of Madaras was provincial subject and his ministry would hold meeting with Inter Provincial Coordination ministry in this regard.

Baligh Rehman directed NACTA officials to provide details of 32000 seminaries and age wise number of students who are getting education there.