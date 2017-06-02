Your anchor..!

A couple of years ago while driving down a coastal road, my wife and I saw the strangest of sights; just a couple of hundred feet away from us, loomed a ship, huge and gigantic.

There was something awesome, though pitifully pathetic in seeing such master of the seas, now lying helpless and powerless on rocks it had drifted onto. I asked around and was told there had been a storm the previous night and the ship had lost its anchor, and so had been tossed about by the rough, tumultuous waves and cruel wind and finally cast ashore.

On board, peering down, were the small figures of sailors; sad and downcast to see their mighty ship aground. Somewhere on the ship I am sure an equally forlorn captain must have been staring at useless wheel that could steer no more. All because of an anchor! Some years ago I sat on the banks of the mighty Niagara Falls. The falls are one of the most powerful and spectacular sights I have ever seen in my life. As I sat and watched the rough river and felt the ferocious wind I realized how tiny, insignificant and helpless I felt and wondered whether same feeling came upon people who were weighed down and blown around by jumbo troubles and worries; when they felt themselves adrift and about to drown.

The Niagara River, I was told has a couple of interesting signs upstream of the famous falls. There is one by the side of the river visible to daredevil boaters that reads: “Do you have an anchor?” If you don’t have one don’t venture into the waters!

I have found that a solid anchor is very needed for anyone who intends to live life fully. To have an anchor is to be well centred and well grounded. It is to have a vital spiritual base. Is this true of us? We drift from one spiritual leader to another, seeking blessing and guidance and find we are still adrift.

The godman whom we follow has his weaknesses, the religion we move into doesn’t satisfy, and we drift to the next pilgrimage centre and new devotional experience. The next sign that the boatman sees on the Niagara is: “Do you know how to use an anchor?” There’s no point going every day to church temple or mosque if you don’t know how to pray or what to pray for or what rules to obey.

Have you ever been through the feeling that you are not in control? That circumstances beyond you are taking over your life? Well this is the time to use your anchor. To get your faith working and see yourself in charge once again!

Even a small ship can venture into deep waters and weather major storms if it has an anchor. Of course it will be tossed about a bit but will not capsize or run aground, will not wreck or overturn if the sailors aboard know how to weigh anchor. What do you plan to do when the storms of life strike you? If you have an anchor, if you know how to use it, you need not be afraid..!

—Email: [email protected]

