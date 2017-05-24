Young researchers conference begins

Hyderabad

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili has called upon the educational and research institutes to benefit the common people by uplifting their living standards through applied and action research.

He was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural session of the two-day First Young Researchers’ National Conference on Water and Environment organized under auspices of US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) at MUET.

As many as 52 research papers and 11 posters were being presented in the conference selected out of total 105 abstracts, 72 detailed research papers those were submitted against the call of the conference.

The VC Muet while appreciating the idea of this young conference said that such conferences will pave the way for the healthy competition among the young researchers and also will provide networking opportunities among them to work collectively to tackle the water and energy challenges faced by Pakistan.

He said that through the modern and enlightened education and training, the prevailing extremism in the country can be tackled accordingly and the atmosphere of tolerance and harmony can be established in the society.

He said that USPCAS-W is one of the state-of-the art centers established at MUET with the generous support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) adding that through this center, around 250 scholars will be trained who will contribute in the knowledge economy of Pakistan by solving the water challenges.—APP