Young quit politics of separatism

Staff Reporter

Badin

At least three young activists affiliated with the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM)-Arisar Group, on Sunday, while holding press conference here at Badin Press Club have announced to quit the party.

The activists including Ahmar Ali son of Ali Akbar Qambrani, resident of Hyder Town Badin, Faraz Ahmed son of Ahmed Ali Bajeer, resident of Peer Malook Shah and Javed Ali Mandhro have announced their decision to shun the separatist lines with nationalist Party and join the mainstream politics and vowed to support the Govt efforts for the progress of the country adding they advised youngsters to quit the politics of the separatism.

Adding the expressed that they are affectionate with the Pakistan and Pak-Army and wish to work for the betterment and development of the country.