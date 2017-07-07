Young officers must be honest: Jhagra

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Thursday said young officers are the asset of the nation and they must be judicious, responsible and honest while rendering official duties or dealing any individual. He expressed these views while awarding certificates to the participants of 74th pre-service course of the officers of Provincial Management Services here at Governor’s House. Director General, Pakistan Provincial Management Services Academy, Miss Nighat Mehroz and participants of the course were also present on the occasion.

While addressing the participants, the Governor said, “achieving set targets is indeed a success but the major success lies in contributing honest, judicious, truthful, well-judged and result oriented contribution as a responsible officer of the government.”