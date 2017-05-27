Young Leaders Conference to be held on July 26

City Reporter

The Young Leaders Conference (YLC) proceeds with its 16th year of excellence, with the primary objective of changing the lives of youngsters by connecting them with opportunities for the future. The theme for this year’s YLC is: The 300 – which calls out to the awakened, imaginative, disciplined, and dynamic youth of our country.

With the conference just two months away, preparations are at their peak. Each year, YLC hosts 300 young individuals, between the ages 18-24 from all over Pakistan who unite and spread the dream of a new era. The champion for this year is Mehak Ameer, who is leading the 16th YLC along with passionate young facilitators, specifically skilled for the mega-event. Kamran Rizvi & Umair Jaliawala, Directors at School of Leadership (SoL), Hammad Saeed, Chief Executive Officer – SoL, Maalik Khaskhely, Executive Director – SoL and Waqar Ali, Learning Consultant – SoL will serve as mentors for this team.

“YLC’17 will be a fusion of innovation and inspiration, which will urge the participants to look at future possibilities, and will activate a sense of social responsibility through post-conference social action projects. School of Leadership is keen to train and facilitate youth of Pakistan gathering at the platform.” states Mehak Ameer.