Young Leaders Conference focuses on economic reforms

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Soaring spirits and infectious intensity marked day four of the six-day Young Leaders Conference (YLC) 2017 held at Dreamworld Resort, Karachi. organized annually by the School of Leadership with 300 participants between the ages of 18 to 24 from all over Pakistan, YLC is a premier platform for the youth to articulate thoughts and exchange ideas with their peers. ‘The 300’ is the theme of YLC’17, while ‘Economic Leadership was the theme on the fourth day.

Renowned Trainer and founding member of School of Leadership, Shireen Naqvi started proceedings in her capacity as ‘Day Champ’, providing participants with contextual understanding of the various activities and sessions that the participants went through over the past three days. Having explored the self and the surroundings, and made an assessment of their own capacity and potential, the participants learned about the world of business, economics and the plethora of opportunities that await them.

The plenary session ‘Academia-Industry Debate’ conducted by Dr. Rizwan Farooqui from NED University, Yasir Siddiqui and Naushaad Javed served as a premier into the existing realities of the academic and education sectors.

It was followed by two keynote sessions by Saad Hamid and Khurram Zafar. The fourth day of this conference also featured spotlight sessions titled ‘The Unsung Heroes’, carried out by Junaid Iqbal, CEO Careem, and Raza Pirbhai, CEO KFC Pakistan. It provided an insight on the changing dynamics of the nature of business and the story of their success. A keynote titled ‘Future of Work’ was conducted by Umair Jaliawala – Director at SoL, which was primarily aimed at preparing the youth to work in various fields and professions throughout their careers.

The conference is supported by its founding partner – English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM); an organization with a long established history of working with conviction for the cause of youth empowerment. Participants and the program segments are also sponsored by other prestigious enterprises like; Thal Limited, Hilton Pharma, Marie Stopes Society, Sindh Youth Ministry, ACM Gold, Friedrich-Naumann-Stuftung (FNF) Pakistan, TCS, UNICEF, U-Report: Pak Avaz, Feroze1888, HMBL, SEHER, KFC, Shamrock, Ideas by Gul Ahmed, USEFP, Cinepax Cinemas, Bank Alfalah, Jubilee General, Champion Mango and Behtareen.pk.