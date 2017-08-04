Staff Reporter

Day five of the Young Leaders Conference (YLC) proved to be another insightful day, continuing process of transformation that was set in motion on day 1. With ‘Political Leadership’ the theme of the day, participants were given a preview of how politics play a significant role in leadership. Day moderator, Uzair Ausaf, a renowned corporate trainer, framed the purpose of the day in the overall context of the conference. Justice Nasira Iqbal took the stage for a spotlight session depicting the poetry of Allama Iqbal. Governance Skills Shops were also part of the program covering topics such as; Collaborative Governance, Youth in Public Service, Electoral Reforms, ICT in Governance, and Ethics and Morality. These skill shops were conducted by leading personalities including Rizwan Rashid, Shireen Naqvi, and Kamran Rizvi amongst others.

