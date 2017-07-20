It has become a widely recognized fact that education is to be treated as a top priority in order for one to survive in the upcoming times. Other than the conventional schooling and university systems, we need much more to tap into our true potential. Call it guidance, support or learning, it is always a plus to receive such help from others. I had been keeping a close watch for such opportunities and I found the perfect one for my summers. The School of Leadership has an annual ‘Young Leaders’ Conference (YLC)’, which was happening for the 16th year now. I had heard a lot about this conference.

On further researching I figured that the theme for this year is; 300 – The awakened, imaginative, disciplined and dynamic. Without waiting for a second, I got in touch with them and got my name on the list. What surprised me is the fact that they sponsored half of my registration since I couldn’t pay the whole thing. Happening from 26th- 31st July, this conference included a total of 300 youth varying from 18 – 24, who united with the objective of spreading the dream of a new era and I felt honoured to be one of them. During this eventful week, we not only got the opportunity to network and interact amongst one another, but also to interact with learned experts, gurus and specialists from both Pakistan and abroad.

The YLC was primarily centred around environment, intercultural, international economies, socio-development and political leadership themes to best assist us, but simultaneously assisted and inspired us to step out from confusion, harness our hidden potential and enhance our capabilities and inherent talents. I can proudly say that I loved my time at YLC and that this conference empowered me to become a young leader through greater responsibility, discipline, vision, creativity and commitment. I would also recommend this wonderful and life changing conference to the teens my age, wanting something more out of life, something which the conventional schools and colleges don’t teach us.

AMMAR MUZAFFAR

Karachi

