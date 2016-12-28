Young graduates asked to be inquisitive in their approach

Over 350 awarded degrees at NUST convocation

Zubair Qureshi

Rector National University of Science & Technology (NUST) Lt Gen (R) Naweed Zaman while congratulating the young degree-holders and their parents at the university’s convocations advised the students to feel indebted both to their parents and the faculty that played key role in materialize their long-cherished dreams. Rector NUST was addressing the university’s convocation in Post Graduate (PG) programme held at the university’s main campus here on Wednesday. “Graduating from NUST is a matter of great honor and prestige as it involves a lot of hard work, unwavering commitment and the urge for sublime,” said Gen Naweed.

Over 350 successful students received degrees at the postgraduate convocation of NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS). The degrees were awarded in the disciplines of Electrical Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer and Communication Security, Information Security, and Innovative Technologies in Education.

Highlighting the NUST achievements, the Rector said that the university had grown significantly in size and stature, which is manifest in its coveted position among the global leaders in higher education. He highlighted NUST’s improvement in ranking which is now one of the world’s elite 100 universities under the age of 50. He also commended Principal SEECS and his faculty for their conscientious efforts to ensure quality teaching and state-of-the-art research.

He called upon the young scholars to be inquisitive in their approach to life, and seize every opportunity to improve knowledge. As graduates of the leading national university, they should willingly take upon themselves the responsibility of bringing a difference in the lives of the poor, and that they must empathize with the underprivileged, adding that the real fulfilment in life lies not in the riches but in the service to fellow beings, said Gen Naweed.

Earlier, Principal SEECS Dr Zaidi, welcomed the guests and congratulated the graduates and their parents and faculty. He also presented a brief overview of SEECS progress and achievements over the years.

On the occasion, gold medals were awarded to the outstanding graduates on the basis of their distinctive academic performances. In the Department of Electrical Engineering, President’s Gold Medals were conferred on Engr Hassaan Saadat and Engr Mohammad Amir Asim Khan Jalwana of MS-EE batch-2011, Engr Muhammad Abdullah Hanif and Engr Naumana Ayub of MS-EE batch- 2012, and Engr Muhammad Nohman Javed of MS-EE batch-2013.

In the discipline of Information Technology, President’s Gold Medals were awarded to Mr Irshad, Mr Ali Shahzad, and Mr Muhammad Sheraz Anjum of MS-IT batch-2011, Engr Sidra Shahbaz of MS-IT batch-2012, and Engr Tayyaba Naz of MS-IT batch-2014. In the discipline of Computer Science, President’s Gold Medals were awarded to Engr Atif Riaz of MS-CS batch-2011, Mr Osama Haq and Ms Bushra Qadir of MS-CE batch-2012, Engr Muhammad Zeeshaan Nawaz of MS-CS batch-2013, and Ms Asma Hamza Bhatti of MS-CS batch-2014.

In the discipline of Computer and Communication Security, President’s Gold Medals were awarded to Engr Ayesha Kanwal and Engr Rizwan Muhammad of MS-CCS batch-2011. In the subject of Information Security, President’s Gold Medals were awarded to Engr Haleemah Zia of MS-IS batch-2014, whereas, in the discipline of Innovative Technologies in Education, President’s Gold Medal was awarded to Engr Syed Mustafa Hassan of MS-ITE batch-2014.