Young generation wants clean and green city: Dr Vohra

Staff Reporter

Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr. Arshad Abdullah Vohra Saturday said cleanliness was essential for a healthy environment.

He was talking to mediapersons at Hassan Square Flyover where he participated in a cleanliness awareness campaign.

The drive was organised by the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East with the help of the students of colleges and institutes in Gulshan Zone, said a statement issued here.

He said the participation of youth in cleanliness campaign was a proof that the young generation wanted clean and green city. DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, City Councilor Sabeen Ghori and other officials were also present.

He said it was necessary to keep roads, bridges, flyovers and underpasses clean and green by refraining from dumping garbage and other waste alongside roads and bridges.

City councilor Sabeen Ghori said the awareness campaign was part of the 100-day cleanliness drive in the city. In the first phase, she said students of various colleges and universities in Gulshan Zone had been taken onboard for the campaign. She said now the second phase was aimed at creating awareness among the masses about cleanliness.