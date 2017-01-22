Young female student fighting for life

Faisalabad

A female student of BS-Mass Communication Ujala Javed has been fighting for her life due to spurious or expired medicine and mismanagement of the college administration of Govt College for Women, Karkhana Bazar, Faisalabad where the girl studying. She is admitted in Civil Hospital of the district.

According to details, 20 years Ujala Javed, student of BS-Mass Communication at Govt College for Women, Karkhana Bazar, Faisalabad is resident of GTPS Colony, Faisalabad. On Wednesday morning, she went to her college as per routine, her mother told.

The mother of victim girl, Parveen Bibi and her class fellows informed that Ujala had not any health issue, however, at afternoon in college she complained of headache and went to college dispensary to take pain killer. After taking medicine, while she entered in class, she fell down, her class fellows told. They brought the girl to hospital at their own by informing 1122 ambulance after 3 hours of the incident and she remained unconscious. They also told that college administration did not pay heed to send the girl timely to the hospital. The class fellows also informed that 1122 officials expressed anger for informing them late.

The carelessness for not providing immediate first aid and may be the expired medicine caused the teenage girl to put into coma for three days. Parveen Bibi said that she belongs to a poor family has not enough resources of treatment as her husband Javed Masih died three weeks earlier. She informed that neither doctors nor college administration cooperating in this regard.—Agencies