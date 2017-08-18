Young doctors’ strike ends

Thousands of patients and their families going to the government hospitals throughout the province daily for treatment have bereaved a sigh of relief on hearing the good news that the young doctors have ended their two-week old strike and have resumed duties from August 15.

Young doctors had partially ended their strike when wiser sense had prevailed on many of them and some had continued the strike boycotting the duties in emergency and elsewhere in the government hospitals. In all fairness, whatever grievances the young doctors had which forced them to take the extreme step, in doing so they forgot their essential duty as the professional healers of serving the ailing humanity for which they take oath on entering the professional life after completion of five years long medical education on which the govt spends millions of rupees.

Now that wiser sense has prevailed on all the striking young doctors, have called off their strike and resumed their normal duties on the day they had announced to fully closure of emergency, due credit must be given to the Punjab Government ministers, senior teachers and professors of all medical institutions and all those who played an appreciably positive role in negotiations with the young doctors leadership and finding solution acceptable to both sides.

Now that the young doctors are back on their duties, it is hoped and sincerely expected from them that in future they will not resort to such an extreme step of boycotting duties even in emergency, try to stick to holding negotiations with concerned provincial authorities for getting their grievances and problems solved instead of striking work and causing innumerable problems to large number of patients. The provincial health authorities will be doing further good by taking steps on a priority basis to implement the decisions mutually agreed by both sides taking humanitarian consideration of all cases.

The young doctors are duty bound to continue serving ailing humanity and the provincial government is, like it has always been, willing to listen to their demands and solve them by sitting across the negotiating table. Striking work is least expected from the doctors, the healers of ailing humanity.

M ZAHID RIFAT

Lahore

