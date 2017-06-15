Young doctors clash with police; several medics, cops injured

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Clashes between the protesting young doctors and the Police on Wednesday left many medics as well as cops injured as the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa warned that nobody could be allowed to block roads and play with the lives of the poor patients.

The Young doctors who went unruly in an attempt to enter the Outpatient Department on the second day of their strike at Hayatabad Medical Complex and tried to hamper the emergency treatment to the needy patients, clashed with the Police who resisted their move.

The issue erupted when members of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) entered the outpatient department to record their protest and allegedly stopping the emergency treatment to the patient. The police wanted to stop them from entering the OPD as it was open for patients at the time.

However, once inside the OPD, the doctors chanted slogans against the police and provincial government and resorted to hooliganism. The two exchanged harsh words after which the police resorted baton-charge them. Few doctors received wounds while a few cops were also injured in the skirmish.

The law enforcers also booked several doctors. A number of medics were also arrested on Tuesday. The Police authorities said the detained doctors will be brought before court.

Earlier a heavy contingent of police was deployed at the hospital, on the second consecutive day of the YDA protest. The police were present at the site to stop protesters from demonstrating on the hospital premises as Section 144 has been imposed at hospitals to prevent public from gathering there.

The ongoing protest by the Young Doctors is apprehended to affect the treatment of thousands of patients who visit the medical facility on a daily basis.

The young doctors’ demands include monetary compensation for the martyred doctors, no political interference in the hospital management, security for doctors along with time-scale promotion and professional allowance etc.

The Hayat Abad Medical Complex Director Dr. Shehzad Akbar told media that the protesting doctors had poured adhesives in the locks – 55 in total in order to completely jam the medical facilities to the poor patients. He asked as to what kind of a “peaceful protest” was that.

He added they do not want patient care to be affected by the doctors’ strike. He added the doctors should protest in the open ground outside the hospital instead of hindering work inside the departments adding the poor patients cannot be denied the treatment facilities in the garb of protest.