Khanewal

Young Cricket Club won a match of Third All Punjab Crown Gold Trophy cricket tournament 2016 by defeating Eagle Club at Sports Stadium here on Sunday.

Playing first, Young Club scored 211 runs in fixed 30 overs at the loss of seven wickets. Ishaq was top scorer for scoring 58 runs, Subtain Rizvi 46 runs and Sajid contributed 35 runs in the total while Hamza took five wickets.

The Eagle Club failed to achieve the target as the team only made 129 runs.—APP