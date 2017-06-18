Youm-e-Ali observed with due fervour, reverence

As elsewhere, the Youm-e-Ali was observed in Karachi on Saturday with due fervour and reverance to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA). The main procession in the metropolis was taken out amid tight security from the Nishter Part after a Majlis. Participants of the mourning procession offered Namaz-i-Zuhrain in front of Imambargah Ali Raza on the M.A. Jinnah Road. After passing through its traditional, route the procession ended at Husanian Iranian Kharadar. Foolproof security arrangements were made on the occasion by the law enforcement agencies (LEA). The Karachi police had deployed 5,570 police officers and jawans for the purpose. The Karachi administration had banned the pillion-riding on the occasion. The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi South had made adequate arrangements for cleanliness along the route of the main procession of the Youm-e-Ali. Similar arrangements were also undertaken for Imambarghas and Majalis. The DMC Karachi South had established a control room at its headoffice for monitoring and redressal of any complaints.—APP

Related