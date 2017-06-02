You are secular, why only cow?

Hindus worship the cow because it is Lord Krishna’s favourite animal. But why don’t they worship the fish when it’s an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the mouse when it is Lord Ganesha’s mount? They are against the killing of cows, but why aren’t they against the killing of rats and eating of fish? These gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) are only saving cows from being eaten but not fish from being eaten and rats from being killed. The government of India is only worried about saving cows from being killed and eaten but not bothered about women being molested, raped and killed. The ruling party politicians in India are more concerned about the slaughter of cows than about those who kill human beings. The party doesn’t seem to be that much affected by rapes or other heinous crimes either. We should be dishing out severe punishments to the culprits of such atrocities instead of running after beef-eaters. We are living in a secular country. Therefore the government and the judiciary need to remain secular in its respective roles.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related