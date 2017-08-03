YLC 2017 brings 300 future youth leaders from 48 cities

Amanullah Khan

‘Social Action’ was the last day’s theme and was moderated by Waqar Ali, Consultant at SoL. Waqar encapsulated the purpose of the myriad of sessions, simulations, field visits, panel discussions held throughout the conference. Being the champ of three YLCs himself, Waqar shared his experience and also provided the right impetus for participants to turn into trailblazers.

This was followed with a plenary session moderated by Shireen Naqvi, Founding Member at SoL and with YLC alumni, who have made a name for themselves in the business world.

The ‘Project Gallery Walk’ session followed next, where participants were asked to design the structure of the Social Action Project (SAP) they would be submitting to the SoL management.

The last few hours were spent reminiscing, networking, sharing moments and the unforgettable memories formed within the span of six days.

For Mehak Ameer, the woman who led this year’s conference, it was a moment to savor. “When you put so much into something, invest your blood, sweat and toil, you also end up having expectations. But not in my wildest dreams did I expect such an outburst of euphoria. I am extremely proud of my team for making this possible,” she remarked.

‘The 300’ was the theme of 16th YLC, and all 300 participants are required to plan, design and execute a project aimed at improving an aspect of the society around them, which are to be completed within 6 months after the conference. This helps them carry home constructive and measurable goals and inspires them to initiate change. Upon completion of the project, the participants submit their reports, in order to receive their certificates.