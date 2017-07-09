Yet another vain attempt!

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

The infamous CIA sleuth Raymond Davis styled as an American Contractor rather than being tried back in the US for killing two Pakistani youth in broad daylight as committed made by John Kerry the then Secretary of State in the Obama Government, being green-signaled to ghost-write and free distribute version of his capture, confinement and release from Pakistan custody over the Social Media, is clearly designed to stir up yet another controversy to besmear Pakistan’s ISI. This is the common belief and inference in Pakistan as evidenced by Ahmed Quraishi’s take on the book and several analysts VS other media pontifications including a testimony by veteran journalist Ziauddin who is not known for being discrete in his protestations and political inferences, of revelation made by the ISI Chief to him personally.

Ahmad Quraishi has frontally condemned Raymond Davis’s account of the then ISI Chief Gen. Pasha’s support in securing his release as a patent lie and defended him as one who remained steadfastly imbued to his sensitive national duties, and being a CIA target for breaking its Hussain Haqqani facilitated network in Pakistan, after extracting information from Raymond as a quid pro quo to his release besides a commitment from the American Administration to try the culprit on return to the States.

Quraishi presumably concludes that this factor was amiss in the CIA Operative’s account. One is inclined to buy his version on two counts. One, that Raymond Davis declaring that he was not facilitated by Hussain Haqqani was promptly rejoined by Haqqani quoting the sleuth in an attempt to clear himself of his anti-establishment escapades. Secondly in lately suggesting to the US administration to tighten screws on Pakistan to achieve its unsavoury compliance, Haqqani has only further testified to the timing of the new tirade against Pakistan’s military establishment the Achilles for its adversaries.

But Ziauddin’s testimony of having been personally told by Gen. Pasha that he had implicitly helped secure Raymond Davis’s release in that, had he stayed in custody he was endangered to be assassinated in jail by some furious inmate over his brazen act, suggests as if the alleged arrangement if so made had at best been agreed in order to pre-empt another diplomatic stand-off with Washington already going through a love-hate spell in relations with Islamabad. While capitulation on this count for a country time and again called upon to do more but continually expected by its people to uphold its sovereignty further weakens its resolve. This was an opportunity to uphold the Law of the Land and let its judicial system prove its credentials exposing to the world in the process what a major power had been doing to destabilize Pakistan.

That notwithstanding both the versions above, it is unfair not to mention Shah Mahmood Qureshi the then Foreign Minister in the PPP Cabinet who had parted ways with his Party and its Government after refusing to succumb to American Pressure on treating Raymond Davis as a diplomat and providing him consular access. Surprisingly, Shah Mahmood who could have made political capital out of this reiteration has thus far remained silent. Also silent is the then all-powerful President of the country Asif Ali Zardari who has been named among the facilitators to the CIA Operative’s release in his book, and who in his capacity also as the Supreme Commander of Pakistan Armed Forces was one to have authorized the release of the sleuth, needs to come good on what made him compromise State sovereignty in releasing the criminal and what he secured for the country in return.

In naming Hussain Haqqani in the book in the same breath with Shah Mamood Qureshi as being unhelpful to him, the American sleuth’s account coyly confirms Pakistani Mir Jafar’s complicity in continuing to run down his country and particularly its Armed Forces time and again. The CIA sleuth in naming the civil and military top brass of Pakistan has attempted to compromise the credibility of the ISI Chief and his Arm, the main target of the book, which makes it incumbent upon Gen. Pasha to promptly clear his position about the alleged role ascribed to him in the shameless let-off, or else it might dent the good name of Pakistan’s Military Establishment which thus far has been the only credible Institution left in the country uncompromising over Sate sovereignty.

Pakistan’s Nuclear Program, its Army and the ISI have been and shall remain a thorn in the eye and the target of its adversaries. Added to it now is the country’s CPEC initiative in concert with the Chinese Government, which has invited further froth and requires the nation to become even more vigilant to external machinations which no doubt will continue and increase. Senator John McCain’s entourage singing praises of Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror while on its soil and cajoling for Shakil Afridi’s release, but making an about turn in Afghanistan is customary American duplicity.

It automatically sets in motion another conspiracy theory that if the only reliable and credible institutions of the country had been so vulnerable in the past to undue external pressure, it might well repeat the same capitulation in cases like those of Kalbhoshan Yadev the Indian planted terrorist who was awaiting execution of his death Sentence, and Shakil Afridi already undergoing a term. No amount of world pressure must deter a nation in handing down exemplary punishment to anyone caught red-handed and confessing their crimes, if it indeed must preserve and uphold its sovereignty and independence.

Trump’s latest meeting, unconventional embrace and joint declaration of further bonding with India should be no surprise as it obviates Washington and New Delhi’s uneasiness and indigestion of the Chinese One-road, One-belt development initiative in the region facilitated and hosted by Pakistan, which is fast embracing and poised to serve most countries of the world leaving the US, India and Israel in isolation, who one hopes will sooner realize and abandon their belligerence in preference to joining the majority for peace and progress.

Finding a far better option as trade route through Gwader the world’s unique deep water Sea Port in Pakistan compared to the South China Sea lanes, the Chinese who ought to be deeply indebted to Pakistan for providing the enabling passage, will no doubt not leave it to Pakistan alone to defend its security but be already on course together with Pakistan to pre-empt any misadventure by the adversaries against its vital interests; so will the rest on the world as the advantages of the business route unravel for it.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

