Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Makkah: Arab coalition

OIC strongly condemns missile attack

Makkah

A ballistic missile fired by suspected Yemeni rebels was shot down late Thursday close to Makkah in Saudi Arabia, a month before the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest site, the Arab military coalition fighting in Yemen said.

The missile was intercepted 69 kilometres (43 miles) south of the city in western Saudi Arabia, the coalition said in a statement, calling it “a desperate attempt by Shiite Huthi rebels to disrupt Hajj”, which begins at the end of August.

Occasional ballistic missile attacks, as well as more frequent short-range rocket fire over the southern border, have in the past been conducted after coalition air strikes against the rebels in Yemen and is not the first time rebels have fired in the direction of Makkah.

In October, they launched one of their longest-range strikes against Saudi Arabia, firing a ballistic missile that was brought down near the holy city, an attack condemned by Riyadh’s Gulf allies. But the new attack is thought to pose a threat ahead of Hajj when some two million Muslims from across the world will visit the site.

The Huthi rebels and their allies, former members of Yemen’s security forces linked to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, began retaliatory attacks against the kingdom two years ago.

The Saudi-lead coalition intervened in the country in March 2015 to support President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, who says the rebels are supported by its regional arch-rival Iran.

The war has killed more than 8,000 people and wounded 44,500 since Saudi Arabia and its allies joined the conflict.

Nearly two million Yemeni children are “acutely malnourished” and a “vicious combination” of war, hunger and cholera have left the country in desperate need of aid, the United Nations warned this week.

Meanwhile, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its strong condemnation of the launching of long-range ballistic missiles at Makkah al-Mukarramah on Thursday 27 July 2017 by the Houthi and Saleh militias. Secretary General of the OIC, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, stated that the outrageous attempted assault on Makkah once again, after the first attempt last year in October, affirms undoubtedly the insistence of the Houthi and Saleh militias on targeting the holy sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in implementation of conspiratorial plans against the Kingdom, its citizens and residents.—Agencies