‘Year of Rooster’ signifying dawn of new hope: Sun Weidong

Chinese New Year festivities continue

Zubair Qureshi

Dynasty Restaurant at the Marriott was illuminating with lights and abuzz with guests who had come to celebrate Chinese New Year starting tomorrow i.e. Jan 28. One could see a large number of diplomats, notables of town, bureaucrats and of course quite a reasonable number of Chinese nationals attending the event. The pathway leading to Dynasty restaurant was beautifully decorated with red lanterns, paintings and statues depicting rich Chinese culture and heritage. One could see ambassadors of Austria, The Netherlands, Bosnia, Argentina, France and Greece attending the ceremony and congratulating their Chinese colleague on the arrival of his new year.

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong had also paid special attention to his dress and had a bright piece of cloth over his shoulders symbolizing he was very much in a festive mood.

Chinese New Year starts on the 28th of January and year 2017 according to Chinese zodiac sign is the year of roosters and that too fire rooster.

The red colour is closely attached to the celebrations and festivities of Chinese New Year, as it is considered essential in order to scare off the mythical monster.

According to soothsayers, for those born under rooster year red is a sign of bad luck as well. The year of roosters moves in a 12 year cycle. Chinese people who believe in zodiac signs also follow and avoid the numbers, days, months, colours, flowers and even directions advised as per the zodiac signs. Chinese celebrate their new year between January and February but dates change every year.

The celebration lasts for two weeks and each day has its own significance and traditional value and customs attached to it.

Chinese people also clean their houses before New Year arrival as to purge it off the bad omen. On the other hand, it’s an explosion of light and sound, bell ringing, firecrackers and traditional lion dance. “Our customary food on Chinese New Year’s eve is ‘Dumpling’ and every household makes dumplings at home and we start our celebrations with family get-together,” said the Ambassador.

Dynasty at Marriott too lived-up to the expectations of the guests and one could spot the waiters moving around the room with mutton and chicken skewers in silver platters.