Year 2017 declared as Zarb-e-Qalm to promote soft image of country: Irfan

Zubair Qureshi

Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday said the year 2017 has been declared as a year of Zarb-e-Qalm to highlight soft image of Pakistan.

Addressing on the third and second last day of the International Literary Conference on “Language, Literature and Society,” organize by Pakistan Academy of Letters, Mr Siddiqui said the objective of the conference was to promote tolerance, counter extremism and give chance to literary people of different countries to sit together.

He informed that on the directives of Prime Minster, a number of steps have been taken to nurture literary culture and norms in the country, adding on his request, the PM has increased endowment fund for welfare of literary people from Rs300 million to Rs500 million. More than 1,000 literary figures, scholars, university faculty members, students and people from different walks of life are attending the forth International Conference, being organized by Pakistan Academy of Letters from January 5 to January 8.

Intellectuals from Afghanistan, Iran, Singapore, the Maldives, Finland, Azerbaijan, China, Omen, Nepal, Lebnan, Uzbakistan and various other countries besides representatives from all provinces and regions of the country are attending the conference.

Irfan Siddiqui said the government had also increased the accidental death grant for literary figures from Rs200,000 to one Rs1 million while the health cover has been increased from Rs100,000 to Rs200,000.

The Adviser to PM informed that number of scholarship for literary people have also been raised from 500 to 1000, while the monthly stipend from Rs7,000 to Rs13,000. He said that a television program has also been launched to give voice to literary issues. The government has also planned to support writers without resources to publish their literary writing. For the purpose, he added, a committee would be formed which would analyze the transcript and take decision to publish it on government funding. Artists community should feel free for taking on board their genuine issues so that a possible solution may be worked out in less possible time. He said it is time to focus on nurturing intellectual health of younger generation through producing quality literature and apprising them with the achievements of national heroes in various walks of life.