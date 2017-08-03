YDA strike leaves 12 dead in Lahore, Faisalabad

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad/Lahore

At least 12 patients have lost their lives by Wednesday in Lahore and Faisalabad facilities as Young Doctors Association (YDA) boycotted hospitals yesterday. Reportedly, a number of operations that were scheduled had to be cancelled and senior doctors are performing duties in emergency as well as OPDs.

The protesting body has pressured the medics in Services Hospital in Lahore to not perform their routinely duties. It was learnt that the patients who were admitted for operations were forced to leave the facilities. Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of authorities concerned via video link and condemned the protest that is proving fatal for patients.

Reportedly, the top Punjab official has directed for strict action against those responsible for the deaths. According to details, at least four people have died at Allied Hospital between Tuesday and Wednesday, the two days of young doctors strike across Punjab. Not only in Faisalabad, the medics of Young Doctors Association have left patients suffering at many hospitals across Punjab on the second day of their strike on Wednesday.

The doctors of the association have demanded that the provincial health secretary, Najam Ahmad Shah, be removed from his position and the Central Induction Policy, introduced by him, be revoked. They believe that since the health secretary is an engineer he is unable to relate to or understand issues of the health department. According to the protesting doctors, Central Induction Policy discriminates between the ones who have graduated from government institutes and those who have received their education from private ones.