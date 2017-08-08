YDA member injures himself during protest

Multan

A suspended member of Young Doctors Association (YDA) allegedly injured his hand at Out Patients Department (OPD) of Nishtar Hospital here on Monday. Nishtar hospital sources said that Dr Abdul Majid injured his hand by blowing a window pane located in the veranda of OPD today during ongoing protest of YDA on certain demands.

The security tried to stop the protesting doctors at the health facility, he said and added Dr Majid was among those four suspended doctors who had been directed to report to specialized Healthcare and Medical Education a couple of days ago.—APP