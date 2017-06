Multan

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) demanded increase of emergency theaters, free implants for orthopedic and neuro-surgery patients, fresh recruitment in neurosurgery and anesthesia departments and placing new emergency ward consist of 500 beds in Nishtar hospital.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, the office bearers said that they would stage sit-in outside the VC office tomorrow at 11:00 am, to press for their demands.—APP