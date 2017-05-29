Yaum-e-Takbeer to be remembered forever: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab chief minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation on Yaum-e-Takbeer.

In his message issued here in connection with Yaum-e-Takbeer, the chief minister said that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, Pakistan became a nuclear power on May 28, 1998 and this day holds special significance in the history of the country.

He said this day would be remembered as a landmark day in the history of the Pakistan and added that May 28 represented the public aspirations and national solidarity when Pakistan emerged as the first Muslim nuclear state in the world.

The chief minister said the Pakistan Muslim League (N) under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had the honour of making the defence of Pakistan unshakable and would also get the credit of making the country strong economically.

Shahbaz Sharif said on this historic and memorable day, he pays tributes to all those who played their active role in making the defence of the country impregnable.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said security arrangements should be further improved during Ramadan to ensure peace and tranquillity.

Presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to review security arrangements for the protection of life and property of people during Ramadan, he said police and law enforcement agencies should perform their duties efficiently and diligently and stay alert during the holy month.

He said security arrangement for mosques, Imambargahs, churches and other worship places should be further beefed up and special attention be paid towards security of Ramadan bazaars, markets and other places.

Shehbaz Sharif said all would have to render their responsibilities in an active manner to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

He said additional police force should be deployed for the security of markets, bazaars and shopping centres.

The CM said the cabinet committee should review law & order and security arrangements regularly.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Jehangir Khanzada, the chief secretary, the additional chief secretary Home, acting IG and senior officials also attended the meeting.