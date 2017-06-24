Yaum-e-Dua observed in AJk

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

People across Azad Jammu & Kashmir observed ‘Jumma-tul-Widah’, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as ‘Youm-e-Dua’ to pray for the early success of the Kashmiris struggle for freedom of the motherland from the long Indian occupation.

Call for observing the Jumma tul Widah as ‘Youm e Dua’ was given by the Prime Minister of Azad Government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan aimed at to pray to Allah, the Almighty at Jumma tul widah prayer congregations to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success to bless brethren of the Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir with the freedom of the homeland from the forced and unlawful Indian subjugation.

Besides special prayers at the public rallies, the prayers were offered in the “Jumma tul widah” prayers in all small and major mosques and grounds and public places in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides all district and tehsil headquarters, small and major towns and villages throughout AJK for the success of the Kashmir freedom struggle besides for the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir for giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the noble cause of freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke.

The rallies were largely attended by all classes of the civil society including social, political and human rights activists, lawyers, journalists, members of the business fraternity, government employees, taken out to reiterate complete solidarity with the freedom-loving valiant brethren of occupied Jammu Kashmir in their struggle for liberation from Indian bondage.

Addressing the rallies, speakers representing all shades of public opinion expressed complete solidarity, love and affection coupled with reiteration of assurance to stand united with their brethren of occupied Jammu & Kashmir to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

They strongly condemned the increased human rights abuses and massacre of the freedom-loving people by the Indian occupational forces in Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir state for raising voice for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, ‘Youm-e-Dua’ rally wwa taken out from District Courts Premises under the auspices of National Events Organising Committee (NEOC) with the coordination of various representative organizations of masses including District Gazetted and Non-gazetted Employees Organisations, Markazi Anjuman e Tajran, District Bar Association, Teachers Organisation, MDA Employees Union, AJK Union of Journalists, led by Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kiyani,