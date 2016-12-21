Yasir Pirzada appointed CDA Member Administration

Zubair Qureshi

Yasir Pirzada, a grade 20 officer from Inland Revenue Service has been appointed as Member Administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board.

With an experience of more than 20 years, working at key positions in public sector administration and development, Yasir has been directing and supervising complex programs funded by multilateral donors.

Yasir, son of eminent poet and columnist and Chairman of the PTV Attaul Haq Qasmi, is the youngest ever candidate to pass the competitive exam of Pakistan i.e. Central Superior Services (CSS). He also writes columns and has quite a vast readership.

He was first appointed in Income Tax Group as Assistant Commissioner Income Tax in November 1996 and promoted to Deputy Commissioner Income Tax in April 2001 where he served till June 2005.

In July 2005, as Deputy Program Director at Directorate of Staff Development he oversaw the training of 360,000 teachers from public schools of Punjab.

The teachers training institution was restructured during this process by establishing a comprehensive database, introducing quality procedures (ISO) and certain other reforms on a large scale.

From February 2009 to March 2011, he served as Provincial Director Punjab of Pre-Service Teacher Education Program, a $75 m USAID funded project where he introduced institutional reforms working closely with international organizations and agencies like USAID, UNICEF, GTZ, CIDA-CPBEP and World Bank among others. In August 2011, he was again appointed in FBR serving as Additional Commissioner IRS and was promoted to Commissioner IRS in August 2015 where he was serving until his recent appointment in CDA.

